Nonfarm Payrolls Cheat Sheet: Five Gold, Indices and Forex scenarios with the elections in mind

- Real Nonfarm Payrolls expectations are above the 113K seen on the economic calendar..
- The unemployment rate has significant political implications within four days to the US presidential election.
- There are five scenarios for Gold, Stocks and currencies.
Dozens of millions of Americans have already voted – but it takes only tens of thousands of undecided voters in swing states to tip the election. They may wait for the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data point to decide.
First, a few quick comments:
First, real expectations are higher than what the calendar shows. ADP's private-sector jobs report printed a blockbuster increase of 233K, raising real expectations – despite the weak correlation between the figures.
Secondly, markets will first react to the headline number, which matters for the Fed, and then to the unemployment rate, which matters for politics. Former President Donald Trump promised tariffs and needs Congress to cut taxes. Vice President Kamala Harris needs Congress for spending plans.
It is essential to note that the change in jobs and the jobless rate are calculated via separate surveys, which may lead to mixed data. It has happened many times.
1) Within expectations: 113K to 140K, unemployment rate at 4.1%
An as-expected Nonfarm Payrolls report would allow Gold to extend its bullish run, albeit gradually. Stocks would edge up on a "Goldilocks" scenario of a strong economy and falling interest rates. The US Dollar (USD) would remain stable.
I do not expect any meaningful political ramifications in such an as-expected outcome.
2) Above expectations: 140K or more, unemployment rate at 4% or lower
Initial reaction: A better-than-expected jobs report would hurt Gold, as it means higher interest rates. Stocks would rise, as a robust economy is positive for company profits, while interest rates are set to fall in any case. The US Dollar would rise on prospects of a higher path of interest rates.
Second reaction: Once the dust settles, markets may look at the political implications. Such figures would help Harris, but not enough for a Democratic sweep, which has low chances anyway.
Lower chances of a Trump victory mean no new big tariffs, which means a lower path for rates. That is bullish for stocks and Gold, bearish for the US Dollar.
3) Below expectations: Less than 113K, unemployment rate at 4.2% or higher
Initial reaction: A terrible jobs report would send Gold up as it means lower rates. It would weigh on the US Dollar, and hurt stocks on worsening prospects for the US economy.
Second reaction: Such a disappointment has political implications, increasing the chance Republicans win a clean sweep. That means that while would enact tariffs, his party would push for big tax cuts.
Prospects of a "red wave" are bullish for stocks and Gold. The drop of the US Dollar would stall due to expectations of higher rates, a result of an increase in inflation.
4) Mixed data favoring Trump: Above 140K, unemployment rate rises
Initial reaction: A strong headline would hurt Gold, while boosting the US Dollar and stock, as in scenario #2.
Second reaction: However, a high unemployment rate would increase the chances of a Trump victory, albeit without full control of Congress.
That would amplify the initial reactions in Gold and the US Dollar, as economic policy limited to tariffs would result in higher interest rates. This is Gold bearish and US Dollar bullish. For Stocks, it would be bearish, as elevated borrowing costs make equities less attractive.
5) Mixed data favoring Harris: Below 113K, the unemployment rate drops
Initial reaction: gold bullish, stock bearish, and US dollar bearish, as in scenario #3.
Second reaction: However, a lower jobless rate would be favorable for Harris, and that means a lower chance of new tariffs, meaning less inflation. That would further boost Gold and add pressure on the US Dollar. For stocks, it would be slightly bullish.
Final thoughts
There are many options and it may sound confusing. If there is one message I want to convey is that political considerations may trigger a whipsaw – a move that goes against the initial one. Trade with care.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
