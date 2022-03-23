The yield curve inverted in four places on Monday.
Yield Curve data from New York Fed as of March 21, chart by Mish
The yellow highlights mark spots where the curve is inverted.
Inversions happen when a shorter term treasury bill, note or bond yields more than a longer dated treasury.
Yield Curve Spreads Since January 2022
Yield Curve data from New York Fed, chart by Mish
The inversions are tiny but the curve is now inverted in four places.
Inversions are a recession signal, especially the 2-10 spread which is still positive by 18 basis points (BPs).
Inversions
- 20-30 Spread: -12 BPs
- 7-10 Spread: -4 BPs
- 3-5 Spread: -1 BP
- 5-10 Spread -1 BP
One Basis Point (BP) is .01 Percentage Point.
Bearish Flattener
- Although spreads have collapsed, yields are rising.
- Shrinking spreads means flattening.
- Bearish means yields are rising.
Yield Change on Monday
- 3-Month: +12 BPs
- 6-Month: +12 BPs
- 1-Year: +11 BPs
- 2-Year: +17BPs
- 3-Year: +19 BPs
- 5-Year: +19 BPs
- 7-Year: +19 BPs
- 10-Year: +18 BPs
- 20-Year: +14 BPs
- 30-Year: +13 BPs
Bond Massacre
Despite the flattening, that is a bond massacre. The middle rising more than longer dated treasuries is a flattening process.
The Fed hiking the front end also causes flattening.
If the Fed hike 50 basis points (half-point hike) in May as some suspect, there there will be more inversions and flattening unless the long end also rises by a half point.
That is not the current pattern.
Steepener? Recession?
The bond market is not at all reacting in the manner of those expecting the curve to steepen in belief the Fed will do more Quantitative Tightening (QT).
For discussion, please see Why Does Anyone Have Faith in Fed Rate Hike and Inflation Expectations?
Also see Might We See a Minimal Job Loss Recession? Why Not?
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7450 as China’s covid fears join firmer yields, Ukraine woes
AUD/USD refreshes intraday low while consolidating recent gains around 2022 top. The risk-barometer pair refreshed the highest levels since November 2021 during the day-start advances before the latest downside to renew daily low.
USD/JPY sits in bullish territory near 121 the figure
USD/JPY hangs in the 121 area and at fresh highs. The pair has made a fresh high since January 2016 on growing expectations that the Fed will deliver a sharp response to the inflationary problem.
Gold renews intraday high past $1,900 as USD ignores strong yields
Gold (XAU/USD) pares early Asian session losses to renew daily high around $1,923 as buyers cheer softer USD. The greenback began Wednesday’s trading on a front foot to consolidate the previous day’s losses amid a three-year high of the benchmark US Treasury yields.
Shiba Inu to outperform Dogecoin as SHIB get ready to breakout to $0.000040
Shiba Inu price action has been disappointing over the past few days. While cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Cardano have experienced, in some cases, double-digit percentage gains, SHIBA has struggled to maintain a 3% gain. However, that may change very soon.
Powell lights up the dollar
Hawkish comments by Fed Chair Powell stoked a jump in yields and lit the dollar. News that Alibaba was boosting its share buyback program to $25 bln from $15 bln helped lift HK shares, while the weaker yen favored Japanese exporters.