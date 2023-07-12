-
New Zealand’s central bank takes a pause after 12 consecutive hikes.
-
New Zealand Manufacturing PMI expected to show manufacturing is stalled.
-
US inflation expected to decline to 3.1%.
The New Zealand dollar showed some gains after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand paused rates, but has given up most of those gains. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6206, up 0.14%.
RBNZ takes a breather
There was no dramatic surprise from the RBNZ, which kept interest rates on hold at Wednesday’s meeting, as expected. The central bank has been aggressive, raising rates 12 straight times since August 2021 until Wednesday’s meeting. This leaves the cash rate at 5.50%.
The RBNZ had signalled that it would take a break, with Deputy Governor Hawkesby stating last month that there would be a “high bar” for the RBNZ to continue raising rates. Today’s rate statement said that interest rates were constraining inflation “as anticipated and required”, adding that “the Committee is confident that with interest rates remaining at a restrictive level for some time, consumer price inflation will return to within its target range.” The RBNZ did not issue any updated forecasts or a press conference with Governor Orr, which might have resulted in some volatility from the New Zealand dollar.
The central bank has tightened rates by some 525 basis points, which has dampened the economy and chilled consumer spending. Is this current rate-tightening cycle done? The central bank would like to think so, but that will depend to a large extent on whether inflation continues to move lower toward the Bank’s inflation target of 1-3%.
The pause will provide policymakers with some time to monitor the direction of the economy and particularly inflation. If inflation proves to be more persistent than expected, there’s every reason to expect the aggressive RBNZ to deliver another rate hike later in the year.
New Zealand releases Manufacturing PMI for June on Wednesday after the rate decision. The manufacturing sector has contracted for three straight months, with readings below the 50.0 line, which separates contraction from expansion. The PMI is expected to rise from 48.9 to 49.8, which would point to almost no change in manufacturing activity.
The US will release the June inflation report later in the day. Headline inflation is expected to fall from 4.0% to 3.1%, but core CPI is expected to rise to 5.3%, up from 5.0%. If core CPI does accelerate, that could raise market expectations for a September rate hike. A rate increase is all but a given at the July 27th meeting, with the probability of a rate hike at 92%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
NZD/USD technical
-
0.6184 is a weak support level. Below, there is support at 0.6148.
-
0.6260 and 0.6383 are the next resistance lines.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.1000 as investors refrain from taking large positions. June Consumer Price Index data from the US will be watched closely due to its potential influence on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 as focus shifts to US inflation report
GBP/USD touched its highest level in 15 months at 1.2970 in the Asian session on Wednesday. With market participants moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation report, the pair retreated below 1.2950, erasing its daily gains in the process.
Gold holds above $1,930, awaits US CPI data
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,930 after having closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 3.9% ahead of US CPI data, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.