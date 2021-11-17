In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert welcomes David Hunter to discuss the markets, trends, and share incredible insights and tips. David is a contrarian macro strategist with over 40 years on Wall Street.

Coach and David discuss "The Meetup in Stocks." They go over different objectives and what will be the pin to pop this bubble. David is Bullish Gold and Silver looking for $2,500 and $50, respectively.

What is Contrarian Investing?

Contrarian Investing is an investment strategy that is characterized by purchasing and selling in contrast to the prevailing sentiment of the time. A contrarian believes that certain crowd behavior among investors can lead to exploitable mispricings in securities markets.

Contrarian investing involves bucking against existing market trends to generate profits. The idea is that markets are subject to herding behavior augmented by fear and greed, making markets periodically over- and under-priced. Being a contrarian can be rewarding, but it is often a risky strategy that may take a long time to pay off.