Sometimes, just knowing that there is no seasonal pattern ahead for a currency, a commodity, or an index can be really helpful information. In the case of the AUDNZD currency pair, we can see that over the months of September and October, there is a very neutral seasonal bias. The gains and losses around the pair are roughly evenly balanced, and the average return, although negative, is still relatively small. As a result, you can look at this currency pair and see that the absence of seasonal buyers could provide clarity if there is a clear shift in the central bank decision.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is due to meet on the 5th of September, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is due to meet on the 4th of October. So, during this relatively neutral period for the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar seasonal pattern, there are two central bank decisions. Therefore, we can put more emphasis on the central banks' decisions without needing to worry about a strong seasonal pattern that could be also influencing the currency pair. Watch out for the 5th of September and the 4th of October for currency moves in the AUDNZD pair.
Major trade risks: The biggest risk here has to do with the path of the RBA and the RBNZ and their monetary policy decisions.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0800 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0800, under renewed selling in the European trading hours. The pair is weighed by a modest US Dollar recovery, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields. US jobs and sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of data
GBP/USD is holding steady just above 1.0800, wiping out early gains in European trading this Tuesday. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood while the US Treasury bond yields lick their wounds. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold nears key $1,940 resistance amid US data focus
Gold Price defends the previous weekly recovery, the first in five, as it rises for the second consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar weakness. Also adding strength to the XAU/USD rebound is the cautious optimism in the market, as well as the downbeat Treasury bond yields.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
US JOLTS Preview: Job Openings set to decline further in July
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 29, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.