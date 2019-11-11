Natural Gas Price News: Record-smashing freeze, higher lows, behind bullish outlook

- The US is bracing for a cold snap that could increase demand for natural gas.
- NG prices are on an uptrend every winter.
- Mid-November's technical chart is showing higher lows, a bullish sign.
No fewer than 148 daily record lows are now forecast to be broken – the prediction of America's National Weather Services is music to the ears of Natural Gas bulls. NG prices have already been on an uptrend.
Winter is a yearly phenomenon that may have been priced in by traders natural gas – the main commodity for heating homes – yet NG enjoys an uptrend every year.
Prices of futures have already advanced from the lows of close to $2 to a peak of $2.78 in recent weeks. However, that normal seasonal pattern may only be the beginning – as a cold snap may propel demand for the resource even further.
Winter is coming early
Between November 12 and 14 – just after the long Veterans Day weekend – America is set to endure a broad and brutal cold snap. Temperatures are set to crash from the North East down to New Mexico, and from cold North Dakota to normally-warm Texas. The lone-star state may see the mercury drop to as low as 16 Fahrenheit – equivalent to -9 Celsius – not a typical day in Dallas.
Snow, ice, and winds may keep many Americans in the comfort of their homes and with the heating turned to maximum. As gas bills go up – so could prices of natural gas. The spike in consumption may be exacerbated by the change in temperatures – a drop of some 25-30F in some places – a difference that may cause some to panic.
How are prices positioned?
Natural Gas Technical Analysis
The four-hour chart is showing an uptrend support line closely accompanying the price in mid-October. The fresh fall in prices has stopped close to this line, proving its strength. Apart from higher lows, NG is enjoying a higher high. The $2.70 peak of early October was surpassed by $2.78 in early November.
Resistance awaits at $2.60, which capped it in late October. It is followed by $2.65 which provided support in early November. The $2.78 peak is the next level to watch.
Support awaits at $2.45, which was a swing low in early November. Next, we find $2.38 which was a stubborn cap twice in October. The trough of $2.20 is next down the line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD runs through 1.2850 on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading at daily highs above 1.2860 price zone, despite UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ. Comments from UK's Javid saying "fundamentals strong," and other's from Nigel Farage, supporting Conservatives, underpinned Pound.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
USD/JPY trims losses, rises back above 109.00
The USD/JPY pair trimmed losses over the last hours amid a recovery of the US dollar and despite the decline in equity prices in Wall Street.
AUD/USD: Remains vulnerable near 2-week lows, around mid-0.6800s
The AUD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session, consolidating the recent losses to near two-week lows.
Gold rebounds from multi-month lows, trades around $1,455
After posting its largest weekly percentage drop of the year and erasing more than $50, the troy ounce of the precious metal remained under pressure on Monday with the XAU/USD pair slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,452.