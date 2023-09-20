USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY quotes are in the overbought area on H4. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, a downward rebound from +1/8 (147.81) is expected, followed by a decline to the support at 8/8 (146.87). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at +2/8 (148.43), which will reshuffle Murrey lines, after which new price targets will be set.
On M15, a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a price decline.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the probability of a downtrend development. The RSI is approaching the resistance line. In this situation, a test of 5/8 (1.3488) is expected, followed by a rebound from this level and a decline to the support at 3/8 (1.3366). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level at 5/8 (1.3488). In this case, the pair could rise to 6/8 (1.3549).
On M15, after a rebound from the 5/8 (1.3488) on H4, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
