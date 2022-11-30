USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. Currently, we should expect a test of 0/8 (137.50), a breakthrough, and falling to the support level of -1/8 (135.93). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 1/8 (139.06). In this case, the pair may rise to 3/8 (142.18).

On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of falling.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, which indicates possible development of an uptrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. As a result, a downward breakaway of 3/8 (1.3549) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (1.3427). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 4/8 (1.3671). In this case, the pair may rise to 5/8 (1.3793).

On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline will be a breakaway of the lower line of VoltyChannel.