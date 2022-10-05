USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
In the H4 chart, USDJPY is trading within the “overbought area”. The Relative Strength Index is slowly moving towards 30. In this case, the pair is expected to break 8/8 (143.75) and then continue falling to reach the support at 7/8 (142.18). However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance +1/8 (145.31) to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards +2/8 (146.87).
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue its decline.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
In the H4 chart, USDCAD is still correcting within the uptrend. The Relative Strength Index is approachi9ng 30, but may yet fall a bit. In this case, the price is expected to test 6/8 (1.3427), break it, and then continue moving downwards to reach the support at 5/8 (1.3305). However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 7/8 (1.3549) to the upside. After that, the instrument may resume growing towards +1/8 (1.3793).
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair may has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue trading downwards to reach 5/8 (1.3305) from the H4 chart.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
