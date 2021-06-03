USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCH is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 3/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may grow towards the resistance at 5/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 5/8 and continue growing to reach the resistance at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 4/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and correct towards 3/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the Volty Channel indicator and, as a result, continue moving upwards.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
Gold consolidates near $1,900 as US dollar rebounds
Gold prices trade lower amid some recent traction in the US dollar in the Asian session. As of writing, XAUD/USD was trading at $1907, down 0.10% for the day. The rebound in the greenback negatively affects the dollar-denominated commodity.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.