EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, EURUSD is trading below the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to test 4/8, break it, and then continue falling to reach the support at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards the resistance at 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue trading downwards.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD is also trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and then continue falling to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and grow towards 6/8.
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.0600 as USD wilts amid risk rebound
EUR/USD is trading back above 1.0550, resuming its recovery towards 1.0600 in the European session this Wednesday. The US dollar is falling as the risk rebound extends, despite looming recession fears. ECB Forum, US Durable Goods and Fedspeak eyed.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2300 amid weaker USD, Brexit news
GBP/USD is extending the advance above 1.2300 in European trading, The risk-on mood dents the US dollar's safe-haven appeal while the UK presses on with changes to the Brexit deal despite EU opposition. Key US data awaited.
Gold holds steady near daily peak near $1,840 area, just below 200-DMA
Gold attracted some dip-buying after filling the weekly bullish gap and climbed to a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session. The XAUUSD was last seen trading around the $1,840 region.
What’s next after cryptos meet stiff resistance
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience after its massive crash in the second week of June. Since then BTC has produced considerable gains over the past week and the start of a new week brings the promise of even higher returns.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!