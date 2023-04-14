Brent
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 4/8 (87.50) and reach the resistance at 5/8 (90.62). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of 3/8 (84.38), which could make the quotes drop to the support at 2/8 (81.25).
On M15, a breakout of the upper border of the VoltyChannel indicator will increase the probability of further price growth.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has broken the support line. As a result, we should expect the price to rise to the resistance at 6/8 (4218.8). The scenario can be canceled by a downward breakout of the support at 5/8 (4140.6). In this case, the index could drop to 4/8 (4062.5).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the prevalence of an uptrend and a high probability of further price growth.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
