Brent
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now below it, which indicates possible development of a downtrend. However, the RSI has reached the oversold area, which is a signal for a correction. So, a test of 4/8 (81.25) is expected, followed by a bounce off it and growth to the resistance level of 6/8 (84.38). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 4/8 (81.25). In this case, the quotes might drop to 2/8 (78.12).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so growth of the quotes will be indicated by a bounce off 4/8 (81.25) on H4.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. In this case, a downward breakaway of 5/8 (4140.6) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 4/8 (4062.5). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 6/8 (4218.8). In this case, the quotes should go on moving upwards and might reach 7/8 (4296.9).
On M15, an additional signal of a decline can be given by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
