Brent
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has exited the overbought area. A test of 2/8 (81.25) should be expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 1/8 (78.12). The scenario can be cancelled by an upwards breakaway of the resistance level of 3/8 (84.38), which might lead to a trend reversal and price growth to the resistance level of 4/8 (87.50).
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which confirms the downtrend and increases the chances for further price falling.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes have bounced off 0/8 (3750.0), which is the upper border of the oversold area. The RSI is testing the resistance line. The quotes are expected to rise above 1/8 (3906.2) and then reach the resistance level of 2/8 (4062.5). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8 (3750.0). In this case, the S&P 500 index will continue falling, and the quotes might reach -1/8 (3593.8).
On M15, an additional signal confirming growth will be a breakaway of the upper border of VoltyChannel.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
