Share:

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average upwards, which indicates possible development of an uptrend. The RSI has broken through the resistance line. Hence, a breakaway of 1/8 (0.6958) upwards should be expected, followed by growth to the resistance level of 2/8 (0.7080). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 0/8 (0.6958). In this case, the pair may drop to -1/8 (0.6713).

On M15, the upper border of VoltyChannel is broken away. This increases the probability of further price growth.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. As a result, a downward breakaway of 3/8 (0.6286) is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 2/8 (0.6225). The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 4/8 (0.6347). In this case, the pair may rise to 5/8 (0.6408).

On M15, falling of the price can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.