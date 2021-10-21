European markets have lagged behind their US counterparts, with the FTSE being dragged lower by mining and housing stocks.
-
US stocks perform well despite IBM earnings disappointment.
-
Miners and housebuilders on the back foot.
-
Financial expected to outperform, with Barclays enjoying a strong Q3
US tech stocks are an outperformer in early trade despite disappointing IBM earnings Unfortunately, European markets have spent much of the day floundering after Evergrande’s deal to sell $2.6bn worth of their property services business fell through. While the ramp-up in commodity-driven inflation has helped lift the outlook for miners, today’s selloff across metals and energy has led to a major decline for the likes of Rio Tinto, BHP, Anglo American, and Glencore.
While elevated inflation appears to be here to stay, today highlights how we should expect major volatility as part of this process. Elevated input prices, transport costs, and wages remain a concern despite today’s decline in commodity prices, with a decline in the Philly Fed manufacturing survey bringing a timely reminder. UK housing stocks are also under pressure today, with the impressive August HPI figure of 10.6% cast aside as investors prepare for higher mortgage rates. While inflation did ease back in September, the elevated prices evident in the UK look set to push the Bank of England into a tightening phase that will likely dampen property demand.
While higher rates should do little to help the housebuilders, the financials look well placed to take advantage of higher growth and improved margins. The latest Barclays earnings highlight the benefits of an investment banking arm. However, with markets widely expecting the November rate rise to be the first of many, the UK banking sector finally looking more attractive.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.