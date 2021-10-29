Mid-day market update: Dow rises 50 points, Onion Global shares plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.15% to 35,781 while the NASDAQ fell 0.36% to 15,392.87. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.15% to 4,589.71.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,685,140 cases with around 763,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,246,150 cases and 457,220 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,781,430 COVID-19 cases with 607,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 246,409,210 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,998,850 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares gained by 0.4% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. WIMI +14.68% (Get Free Alerts for WIMI), up 17% and Ooma, Inc. OOMA +6.97% (Get Free Alerts for OOMA) up 6%.
In trading on Friday, consumer discretionary shares fell 0.9%.
Top Headline
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN -2.83% reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued downbeat sales guidance for the fourth quarter on Thursday.
Amazon reported revenue of $110.8 billion in the third quarter, up 15% year-over-year. The revenue figure missed analysts’ estimates of $111.6 billion. Amazon reported earnings per share of $6.12, coming up shy of $8.92 consensus estimate.
Amazon is guiding for fourth-quarter revenue to be in a range of $130 billion to $140 billion, which would be a year-over-year increase of 4% and 12%, respectively. This is below the Street consensus estimate of $142.1 billion.
Equities Trading UP
Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI +25.41% shares shot up 34% to $3.24 after the company said it has engaged Int'l. Investor Relations Co., MZ Group, to lead strategic investor relations and financial communications program.
Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN +30.18% got a boost, shooting 30% to $17.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
Bel Fuse Inc. BELFB +15.71% shares were also up, gaining 18% to $13.90 following Q3 results.
Equities Trading DOWN
CareDx, Inc CDNA -25.9% shares tumbled 27% to $51.66 following Q3 results. Raymond James maintained CareDx with a Strong Buy and lowered the price target from $108 to $90.
Shares of Onion Global Limited OG -36.29% were down 33% to $6.00 after the company reported a $25 million private placement.
The Glimpse Group, Inc. VRAR -14.32% was down, falling 22% to $11.44 after the company reported a $15 million private placement.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $82.15, while gold traded down 1.4% to $1,777.40.
Silver traded down 0.9% Friday to $23.91 while copper fell 2% to $4.3520.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.09%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.06% and the German DAX 30 declined 0.34%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.31%, French CAC 40 fell 0.01% and Italy’s FTSE MIB declined 0.16%.
Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone increased to 4.1% in October from 3.4% in September. Consumer credit in the UK rose by GBP 0.2 billion in September, while net mortgage borrowing rose to GBP 9.5 billion in September.
Italian gross domestic product expanded by 2.6% quarter-on-quarter during the three months to September, while German economy grew by 1.8% on quarter. Spain's retail sales declined 0.1% from a year ago in September, while the country’s economy grew by 2.0% on quarter in the three months to September. The annual inflation rate in France increased to 2.6% in October from 2.2% in September, while economy grew by 3% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter.
Economics
Compensation costs for civilian workers in the US rose 1.3% on quarter during the three months ending September.
Personal spending in the US rose 0.6% in September, while personal income fell 1.0%.
The Chicago PMI climbed to 68.4 in October from 64.7 in the prior month.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 71.7 in October from a preliminary reading of 71.4.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Data on farm prices for September will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
