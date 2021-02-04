Indices attempt a recovery in a quiet day, dominated by sharp rallies in cryptrocurrencies and solid bounce in bond yields. The enthusiasm for meme stocks collapsed on Tuesday in a 60% drop in GME and 8% decline in silver. Below is the charts highlighting the latest record-breaking run by Ethereum, overshadowing the gains in other cryptos. Ethereum is +1093% since Jan 2020 vs Bitcoin's +374% and +72% and 10% respectively since Jan 2021.
As we highlighted early on, the meme stock madness led to some equity market liquidation on fear of hedge funds blowing up, or having to sell winners to raise cash. There has been a clear inverse correlation between broader equities and meme stocks in the past week and with the craze crashing down, the market has quickly bounced back. As we wrote earlier in the week, this was just a thing that happened, not a sign of an imminent change in the market or the economy.
What's more of a puzzle is the US dollar, which was strong again on Tuesday even as risk appetite picked up. It's still early and it could be flows but we're seeing stronger signs of the death of the old 'risk trade'. There is increasing evidence that US growth is going to outperform in 2021 and 2022; closing the covid output gap well ahead of others. With the US continuing to pile on fiscal stimulus, there's a very good chance the Fed is the first to hike.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Key hurdle intact after upbeat Aussie trade data
AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.76 after Aussie trade data. The AUD/USD pair keeps gains, but remains below key hurdle following Australia's trade data release, which shows surplus ticked higher in December.
Gold clings to mild gains above $1,830 amid US stimulus chatters
Gold stays early around $1,833 during Thursday’s Asian trading session. In doing so, the white metal snaps the previous two days’ downside but fails to print major recovery amid a lack of major data/events.
DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break
Dogecoin’s volatility has dropped significantly over the past 48 hours and the digital asset has been trading inside a tightening range which is on the verge of a massive explosion within the next 24 hours.
GME recovers ground as SEC goes hunting
Shares in Gamestop staged a recovery on Wednesday after a horrible session on Tuesday. Gamestop rallied back above $100, up nearly 15%. Reuters reported that according to S3 partners the number of shares shorted in Gamestop (GME) rose slightly on Tuesday.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.