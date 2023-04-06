Markets quiet ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls and prolonged Easter weekend

It has been a quiet day for equities ahead of Friday's US Non-Farm Payrolls and the prolonged Easter weekend, says Axel Rudolph, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Markets slow down ahead US Non-Farm Payrolls
“Stock, bond and FX markets have traded in tight ranges on low volume today, ahead of Friday's US Non-Farm Payrolls during which the UK, Germany, Switzerland and Canada will be shut due to Easter Bank holidays.
Friday’s employment data will be watched more closely than usual after two US employment reports this week showed the jobs market unexpectedly weakening. With investors still being skittish about the outlook for the year, next week's US FOMC minutes, CPI data for March and the start of the Q1 earnings season may shed more light on whether the recent equity market rally has legs.”
US Non-Farm Payrolls will be closely watched
“Friday’s US payrolls report will be a pivotal one for stocks. The worst outcome would be rising wages and a weaker jobs number, something that might reverse the growing expectation of a Fed pause in May. Such a scenario would likely put stocks at risk of giving back their recent gains.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0900 in choppy session
EUR/USD has gained traction and recovered above 1.0900 in the American session after having fluctuated near that level for the majority of the day. The modest rebound seen in Wall Street's main indexes weigh on the US Dollar, helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD rebounds from sessin lows, stays below 1.2450
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2420 in the American session before staging a rebound toward 1.2450. The modest improvement seen in risk sentiment caps the US Dollar's gains and supports the pair ahead of the Easter holiday.
Gold holds above $2,000 following earlier slide
Gold price has erased a small portion of its daily losses after having met support near $2,000 on Thursday. With US bond markets closing early, XAU/USD could find it difficult to make a decisive move in either direction before Friday's US jobs report.
Crypto markets slide lower in search of reaccumulation zones
Bitcoin price shows exhaustion just below a crucial psychological level. Additionally, the development of a bearish signal adds downward pressure to BTC, Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
RSI divergence predicts downtrend for NVDA
Nvidia's stock chart is giving off the whiff of an incoming bearish trend. Based on the last week of trading, NVDA's daily chart bears the unmistakable imprint of a RSI divergence, which typically precedes a reversal in price action.