In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
Markets are calmer today compared with Monday, but we can still find a few decent trading occasions
The dollar remains strong, and the Dollar Index is flirting with new long-term highs
EURUSD experiencing huge selling pressure, testing the lower line of the channel down for the third consecutive day
The stronger USD is pulling commodities down – oil and gold are close to long-term lows
GBPUSD has stopped its sharp drop around 700 pips above parity
USDJPY is flirting with a horizontal resistance, which is slightly below the 145 resistance. Gone is the whole intervention by the BoJ. A breakout above the 145 will give us a proper buy signal
SP500 drops below a key support on the 3645 points
