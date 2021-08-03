Market update: USD, equites and yields pressured on weak data and virus surge

Market News Today – USD pressured again (USDIndex struggles @ 92.00) on weak data yesterday & virus surge in Southern low-vaccination states. JPY & CHF benefit – Yields lead – down again; 10yr 1.51%, lows – closed at 1.74%. Equities flat into the close (USA500 4387). Oil dumps -3.5%, CAD sinks.

RBA more Hawkish than expected – AUD rallied – September taper looks set though cautious undertones remain amid concerns over housing market & virus & vaccination situation. Chinese & Asian stock markets are very mixed after more Chinese clampdowns (this time on Gaming) and virus surge in China. Fed’s WALLER (Hawk) suggests the September taper announcement. Overnight data mixed; better CPI for Tokyo, weaker Housing approvals for AUD. Gold holds at 1808 but USOil down significantly to test 70.00, yesterday and only 70.30 now.

European Open – September 10-yr Bund future fractionally higher, US futures marginally lower, while in cash markets 10-yr Treasury rate is struggling at 1.176%. The real 10-yr Treasury yield remains close to a record low. DAX & FTSE100 futures down -0.2% & -0.1% respectively, US futures up 0.2-0.3% after a largely weaker Asia session. With little on the European calendar to distract markets, those will likely also be the themes for the European AM session, alongside earnings reports. The BoE decision tomorrow is also coming into view with the UK expected to join Fed & ECB & signal cautious patience for now.

Today – US Factory Orders, Fed’s Bowman, – Earnings: Generali, Societe Generale, BMW, Infineon, BP, Standard Chartered, Alibaba, Phillps 66, Eli Lilly, ConocoPhillips.

Biggest FX Mover @ (06:30 GMT) NZDCAD (+0.19%) Has moved up from 0.8680 (14 days low yesterday) as Oil prices tumbled and NZD got a lift from Hawkish RBA. A significant breach of 21 EMA yesterday, Faster MA’s aligned higher, MACD signal line & histogram over 0 and moving higher, RS 78 and well into OB zone. H1 ATR 0.0011, Daily ATR 0.0060.