Market News Today – US Equities closed flat, USD (new 2-week lows) and 10-yr yields cool further. FED mins. supported lower for longer mantra, benign inflation concerns and no scaling back of support until recovery is clear. US Trade deficit at record, increasing by 4.8%, Biden offered to negotiate on 28% corporate tax rate proposals (25%?). Overnight – Nikkei closed down 0.07%, UK houses prices climbed, JPY Consumer confidence up significantly and German factory orders inline. Gold holds 1740 and Oil inventories fell more than expected, USOil trades at $59.20. Beijing now has more billionaires than any where else and bitcoin mining in the country could consume more energy than Italy by 2024.
Still to come this Week – ECB Minutes, Weekly Claims & Powell speech (8th), CAD Jobs & US PPI (9th).
European stock markets are broadly higher in early trades, with GER30, UK100 and the Euro Stoxx all up 0.4%. US futures are also sought after the S&P already reached another record high yesterday, and the USA500 breached 4,100 for the first time earlier today. Central banks remain eager to keep reflation fears under control and calm concern that they may be forced to rein in stimulus earlier than currently expected. However, while central bank buying will keep markets underpinned, there is increasingly also the risk of bubbles (housing is of particular concern in many jurisdictions) that could have costly consequences if and when they burst.
Today – ECB minutes, US Weekly Claims, BoE’s Haldane, Fed’s Bullard, Powell, Kashkari.
Biggest (FX) Mover @ (07:30 GMT) AUDUSD (+0.30%) rallied from a test of 0.7600 yesterday over S1 and has moved higher today. Over 200hr MA to test PP at 0.7640. MAs remain aligned higher, RSI 53 but still rising, MACD histogram & signal line aligned higher but remain under 0 line from early yesterday. Stochs. in OB zone and cooling. H1 ATR 0.0009, Daily ATR 0.0064.
EUR/USD trades near 1.19 after Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD is edging higher, nearing 1.19 after the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades above 1.3750, extending the recovery, as the US dollar resumes its corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around $1,745-46 hurdle
A softer tone around the USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields might cap any meaningful upside. A sustained move beyond the $1,745-46 hurdle is needed to confirm a bullish bias.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Running on parallel tracks
Initial Jobless claims forecast to dip to 680,000 in the April 2 week from 719,000. Continuing Claims should fall to 3.65 million from 3.794 million. Nonfarm Payrolls had an exceptional March and an excellent first quarter.