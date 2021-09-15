GBP/USD 4 hour
Cable put in a BIG reversal today. I’m not sure what’s going on from a pattern perspective but today’s reversal was accompanied by high volume. The chart below shows high volume (1 day) reversals in futures. Those are some good signals! Also, note that 2021 VWAP was resistance (2 charts down). ‘Levels wise’, price might bounce from near 1.3775. Watch for resistance near 1.3445.
British pound futures daily
British pound futures daily
NZD/USD daily
NZDUSD is finally trying to separate from resistance (upper parallel of the 2021 channel). Downside focus, at least in the near term, remains .7020/30. The 50 day average is creeping up on this level now as well.
9/8 – The Kiwi drop also appears impulsive (5 waves). The implication is the same as it is for GBPUSD. That is, I’m thinking that a corrective (3 wave) bounce is underway from today’s low 7127/36 is ideal resistance. Near term downside focus remains 7030 or so.
USD/CAD 4 hour
USDCAD dipped under 1.2625 before turning sharply higher today. Action since late August has the look of an inverse head and shoulders pattern as well. The neckline is 1.2710/30. If price pulls back within the range then watch for 1.2640/50 for support. I’d love a spike on CPI in order to buy into support with a tight stop on Wednesday. I’ve highlighted the bullish RSI profile as well.
9/13 – We’ve been nailing USDCAD levels! USDCAD responded in kind to the noted 1.2580/90 proposed support and the sequence of waves since 9/3 (impulsive upside and corrective downside) favors the upside. As such, watch for support near 1.2625 (61.8%). The next upside level is unclear although bullish risk is tight at just under 1.2582.
GBP/JPY 4 hour
GBPJPY has rolled over from 3+ month trendline resistance. There is the specter of a 6 month head and shoulders with a 148.50 neckline. If confirmed, the target for the h&s would be just under 140 (see zoomed out view below). Action since the March 2020 low is also a textbook wedge. Wedges often result in sharp reversals and this wedge would break below 150.50. Proposed near term resistance is 151.90-152.10. Bottom line, the potential is there for GBPJPY short to be a massive trade.
GBP/JPY daily
EUR/GBP daily
EURGBP looks constructive. A possible double bottom is visible at a well-defined long term horizontal level. I looked at this cross after seeing the big GBPUSD reversal and GBPJPY short setup. The view here is ‘in line’ with a period of GBP underperformance.
Any reviews, news, research, analysis, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary, does not constitute investment advice and may undergo changes from time to time. Trading the Financial and Currency Markets on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as to your favor. Before entering trading Financial and Currency Markets, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or more of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money which you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with Financial and Currency Markets trading, and in case you have any doubt, rather seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB, its owners, employees, agents or affiliates do not give investment advice, therefore Scandinavian Capital Markets AB assumes no liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may be suffered directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Scandinavian Capital Markets AB strongly encourages consultation with a licensed representative or financial advisor regarding any particular investment or use of any investment strategy.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, rising from the lows. Earlier, worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation.
GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats estimates
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair.
XAU/USD slips below $1,800, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the overnight gains to one-week tops. The pullback could be attributed to technical selling near the very important 200-day SMA. Sliding US bond yields, weaker USD, COVID-19 woes should help limit any meaningful slide.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.