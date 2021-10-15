In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert welcomes Marc Chandler who is a foreign exchange market analyst, writer, speaker, and professor.

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets for more than 30 years, including stints as the global head of currency strategy for both HSBC and Brown Brothers Harriman. Chandler recently joined Bannockburn Global Forex as a Managing Director and Chief Market Strategist in 2018.

Marc is very constructive on The Canadian economy with the combination of a tighter central bank and expansive fiscal policy. He is looking for USDCAD 1.22 for a potential bottom by year-end.

