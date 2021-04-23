AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF, and CAD/CHF are not only 0 point currencies but utilized in currency markets both to actively trade and to forecast higher exchange rate currencies. My term is Signal Currencies due to ability to forecast perfectly accurate exchange rate trades.

O point currencies contain smaller ranges however all trade well to entries and targets. AUD/CHF and NZD/CHF maintain permanent positions in weekly trades over many years. Excellent currency pairs.

AUD/CHF and NZD/CHF belong and are positioned well to the AUD and NZD universe as both trade below AUD/USD and NZD/USD. AUD/CHF and NZD/CHF contain only 2 options in currency markets to positions, either to trade above AUD/USD and NZD/USD or below. Positions are permanent due to exchange rate numbers assigned to the currency pairs.

CAD/CHF also belongs and is positioned well to USD/CAD and CAD/JPY however CAD/CHF is the exact opposite currency pair to USD/CAD and the exact same pair to CAD/JPY.

USD/CAD stands alone against CAD/CHF and CAD/JPY yet USD/CAD dictates prices, entries, and targets due to wider ranges than CAD/CHF and CAD/JPY. The trade arrangement to selection for money trades is USD/CAD, CAD/JPY then CAD/CHF.

For AUD/CHF and NZD/CHF the money trade arrangement is AUD/USD then AUD/CHF and NZD/USD then NZD/CHF.

GBP/CHF only difference to AUD/CHF, NZD/CHF, and CAD/CHF is a 1 point exchange rate number. GBP/CHF trades below GBP/USD and the exact same positions as counterparts. GBP/CHF is normally the better trade selection due to wider ranges than 0 point brothers.

Overall, GBP/CHF belongs in the wide range category compared to all G28 currencies against counterparts GBP/NZD, EUR/NZD, EUR/AUD and GBP/AUD. And again why GBP/CHF earns a permanent place in the 18 weekly trade arrangements.

Viewed from highly accurate long-term models.

GBP/CHF

Since January, GBP/CHF rose 1150 pips from 1.1919 to 1.3069. Consequent short term averages rose 194 pips while long-term averags rose 62 pips.

GBP/CHF is derived by GBP/USD X USD/CHF.

GBP/CHF sits at a crucial inflection point at 1.2815, above places the range from 1.2815 to 1.3266. Below 1.2815 the range becomes 1.2815 to 1.2593 then 1.2447. Big break for lower is found at 1,2593 however any price in the vicinity of 1.2508 represents an excellent long term long position as GBP/CHF must remain above 1.2508.

AUD/CHF

AUD/CHF is found by AUD/USD X USD/CHF.

Since January, AUD/CHF rose from 0.6740 to 0.7251 or 511 pips. Counterpart AUD/USD rose 410 pips from 0.7595 to 0.8005. Rare day for AUD/CHF to outperform AUD/USD. AUD/JPY rose 660 pips from 78.87 to 85.47. AUD/CHF rose from its January average at 0.6770 and a perfect long-term trade.

AUD/CHF as well sits at a crucial point at 0.7097 and the 5 year average at 0.7103. Above 0.7103 then the wider range becomes 0.7103 to 0.7406 and the next vital point at 0.7388.

Below 0.7103 and 0.7097, the range becomes 0.7097 to 0.6887. Lower AUD/CHF must break 0.7014. AUD/CHF however must trade above 0.7054 and 0.7039. Any price below is subject to good long trades.

Overall, AUD/CHF like NZD/CHF, GBP/CHF and CAD/CHF prices are located middle range from a longer-term perspective.

NZD/CHF

Since January, NZD/CHF rose from 0.6300 to 0.6767 or 467 pips and explained by the January average at 0.6351. NZD/JPY 73.69 to 79.17 or 548 pips while NZD/USD ranged 0.7463 to 0.6950 or 513 pips.

NZD/CHF is derived by NZD/USD X USD/CHF.

NZD/CHF sits at vital inflection points at 0.6604 and the 5 year average at 0.6653. Above 0.6653 then the range becomes 0.6653 to 0.6744 Vs a vital point at 0.6707.

Below 0.6653 and 0.6604 the range then trades 0.6604 to 0.6440. Must break for lower is found at 0.6503. NZD/CHF however must trade above 0.6571 and 0.6547. Any price in the lower 0.6500 is a good long opportunity.

CAD/CHF

Since January, CAD/CHF rose from 0.6946 to 0.7528 or 582 pips and consistent to AUD/CHF and NZD/CHF. USD/CAD dropped from 1.2875 to 1.2373 or 502 pips and a 700 pip rise for CAD/JPY.

CAD/CHF is derived by USD/CHF divide USD/CAD.

CAD/CHF also faces crucial points at 0.7403 and the 5 year average at 0.7410. Above 0.7410 the range becomes 0.7410 to 0.7684 with a vital point at 0.7514. Below 0.7403 then a massive wall exists at 0.7253 and 0.7241 and an excellent long opportunity.