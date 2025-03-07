Live Coverage: Nonfarm Payrolls test DOGE effect, find extremely nervous markets

Have federal firings slashed hiring? That is the main question in February's Nonfarm Payrolls, which come on the backdrop of tariff-triggered markets.
Nonfarm Payrolls fears exceed calendar data
The economic calendar points to an increase of 160K jobs in February, similar to January's data – but real expectations are lower. ADP's private-sector labor data showed an increase of only 77K positions, already reducing estimates. Moreover, ADP only measures private-sector data, and there is fear that firings at the federal level via the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have hurt the labor market further.
However, NFP surveys were held in the second week of February, probably failing to capture significant government layoffs. Therefore, there is room for an upside surprise in comparison to the downbeat expectations.
Investors have incurred substantial losses this week, following quick changes about tariffs, which were imposed but then partially temporarily withheld on Canada and Mexico. These may still arrive in April, and this uncertainty is a pain.
An upbeat NFP may trigger a temporary relief rally, but markets will remain worried. A weak figure would exacerbate fears.
EUR/USD tests fresh tops above 1.0870 on NFP
The selling bias in the US Dollar gathers extra pace on Friday after the US economy created fewer jobs than initially estimated in February, sending EUR/USD to the area of new highs around 1.0870.
GBP/USD hovers around recent highs above 1.2900
The continuation of the downward trend in the Greenback encourages GBP/USD to maintain the trade just above the 1.2900 mark following the release of US NFP in February.
Gold remains bid above $2,900 after US Payrolls
Gold prices manage to leave behind Thursday’s pullback and revisits the area of $2,920 per troy ounce in the wake of the publication of the US labour market report in February.
White House Crypto Summit could boost adoption across financial markets: Binance exec Rachel Conlan
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve on Friday, shifting industry leaders’ focus from regulation to adoption. Within just over six weeks of his term, the President is set to host the first Crypto Summit, hosting industry giants and executives from the ecosystem.
February CPI preview: The tariff winds start to blow
Consumer price inflation came out of the gate strong in 2025, but price growth looks to have cooled somewhat in February. We estimate headline CPI rose 0.25% and the core index advanced 0.27%. The moderation in the core index is likely to reflect some giveback in a handful of categories that soared in January.
