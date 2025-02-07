Live Coverage: First Nonfarm Payrolls for 2025 set to rock shaky markets

Can this week get even busier? Nonfarm Payrolls finish a tariff-themed week. Gold, Stocks and the US Dollar are set to rock.

Join XStreet Premium and ask analysts questions live and Gold alerts, signals and more.

Nonfarm Payrolls can go anywhere

The Federal Reserve is in no rush to cut interest rates – blame the strong labor market. The US gained 256K jobs in December, smashing estimates and showing the world's largest economy remains exceptional. While inflation is edging lower, the pace of hiring is critical to the next decisions and market moves.

Leading indicators toward January's NFP were mixed. While ADP's private-sector jobs report exceeded estimates, the forward-looking ISM Services PMI showed more moderate expansion. That leaves expectations largely unchanged, and they are below last month's impressive gains.

The US Dollar needs a strong report to rise, while Gold would benefit from soft figures.

What about Stocks? Investors remain fearful of higher borrowing costs – good news for the economy remains bad news for equities. Shares would rise on a soft report, assuming they are not a a total disaster.

Live financial market coverage

FXStreet covers major economic releases in a live blog format, to provide readers an instant verdict of the data, rapid analysis of key assets, and for Premium members, the abilty to ask our experts questions in real time.

FXStreet Premium

FXStreet Premium provides subscribers access to analysts, exclusive actionable analysis, signals, Ed Ponsi's webinars, trade plans and a bullish/bearish indicator for Gold on critical events. Join FXStreet Premium here.