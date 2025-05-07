Live Coverage: Fed´s Powell set to hold onto rates and calm messages, markets may have other plans

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are set to leave interest rates unchanged amid "unusual uncertainty" about tariffs and their impact, potentially causing a stir in markets.
Investors want hints of a cut in June
When will the Federal Reserve (Fed) cut interest rates? It is unlikely to happen in its May decision, but investors will follow each word in the bank's statement and every twist to the message from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. It may be insufficient to keep them calm.
The Fed and the markets do not know where President Donald Trump's tariff policy will end up. Negotiations with over a dozen countries are ongoing, and to some countries, it remains unclear what Washington wants. It is also unclear how duties will impact the economy: only push prices temporarily higher or have a lasting impact. Will growth only slow or is a recession looming?
The Fed would hike rates to curb inflation and cut them to lower unemployment, but it cannot make a call just yet. Fed Chair Powell will likely signal more data is needed before making a decision in June. Bond markets see roughly a 30% chance of a cut next month, and closing the door these hopes would boost the US Dollar. Conversely, indicating such a decision is on the cards would boost Stocks and Gold.
EUR/USD meets support near 1.1300 post-Powell
EUR/USD slipped toward the 1.1300 level on Wednesday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar after the Federal Reserve held rates steady and Chair Jerome Powell delivered a broadly neutral message during his post-meeting press conference.
GBP/USD challenges 1.3300 on USD strength
GBP/USD came under renewed pressure on Wednesday, retreating toward the 1.3300 level as the US Dollar strengthened following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s post-meeting remarks.
Gold deflates to daily lows near $3,360
Gold prices pulled back on Wednesday, falling to daily lows near the $3,360 mark as a stronger US Dollar and confirmation of upcoming US-China trade talks dampened demand for the safe-haven metal.
Top 5 made in China cryptos to watch as Trump officials signal openness to trade negotiations
TRON, NEO, VeChain and Conflux prices gain slightly on Wednesday, OKB dips slightly. Top US-China officials are scheduled to meet later this week for the first time since President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs against China.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.