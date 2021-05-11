-
Latin America may be a strong growth story despite COVID.
-
Commodity boom will be highly positive for the region.
-
Make economy bets rather than company bets via ETFs.
Latin America may be a strong growth story despite COVID
Latin America has been hard hit by COVID and unlike other regions of the world, it has yet to get control over the pandemic. Brazil, Argentina, and Chile all continue to see cases rise by thousands and all have some of the highest death rates per capita of anywhere in the world. But while the public health emergency remains a terrible cost of stress to those societies and economies the region may soon see an unexpected boom in economic activity and investors are beginning to take notice.
The commodity boom will be highly positive for the region
The recent commodity boom caused by supply shocks and a surge of demand in both OECD nations and China could have a very positive impact on the region which is a key exporter of many needed commodity products. In recent months prices for everything from soybeans to corn to iron ore to copper have exploded rising by double digits. All of this bodes very well for the region which is a key supplier to the world.
With global economic activity returning to normal it may take more than a year for capacity to adjust. That suggests that high commodity prices will remain in place for the foreseeable future which should be very profitable for key businesses in the region and should repair both state and private sector balance sheets.
Make economy bets rather than company bets via ETFs
Instead of trying to pick specific winners or even specific sectors in a region rife with the political and idiosyncratic risk it may be much wiser for investors to make broad based bets on the economic revival of the continents three biggest economies – Brazil, Argentina and Chile.
To that end a simple basket investment into the AGT (Argentina) ECH (Chile) and EWZ ETFs could be an easy way to play the commodity boom trade.
All three ETFs are well off their post-pandemic lows as many investors have already positioned themselves for a possible rebound, but with countries still struggling to get COVID under control the full scale of the potential boom has not yet been priced into their respective stock indices. As vaccine makers ramp up global production and vaccination rates begin to climb, the region will be able to return to productive capacity by the end of this year. Meanwhile, the demand for commodities could be a multi-year trend that could push all the ETFs well past their pre-pandemic highs as the region enjoys a cyclical upturn.
If the commodity boom continues for the foreseeable future, no region is more levered to the upside from his trend than Latin America and investors may be wise to allocate some capital to capture that growth.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.2150 amid inflation fears, ahead of data
EUR/USD has been stabilizing around 1.2150. The dollar has found its feet amid rising inflation fears, driven primarily by commodity prices. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.