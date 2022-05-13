Overview
Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD index, Gold, and S&P 500:
AUDJPY continues to decline targeting the 86.24 monthly support level.
AUDUSD has broken below the 0.6900 level and is now targeting the 0.6826 monthly support level.
EURJPY has sold off strongly and closed below the 134.12 and 133.47 monthly support levels.
EURUSD has broken below the 1.0400 level and is now targeting the 1.0340 monthly support level.
GBPJPY has broken below the 158.21 monthly support level and is now targeting the 155.22 daily support level.
GBPUSD has broken below the 1.2251 weekly support level and tested the 1.2195 weekly support level.
NZDJPY continues to decline targeting the 79.23 weekly support level.
NZDUSD continues to decline targeting the 0.6204 monthly support level.
USDCAD continues to find strong support at the 1.3000 level.
USDJPY has declined and formed an outside reversal week. Will price decline down to the 125.85 monthly support level?
USD Index has broken and closed above the 103.81 monthly resistance level.
Gold continues to decline breaking below the 1834 weekly support level. Is a double top pattern forming on the monthly chart?
S&P 500 continues to decline lower.
