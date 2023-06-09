RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6700 on softer China inflation data
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near 0.6700, having retreated from monthly highs. The Aussie pair keeps its corrective decline intact after China's CPI and PPI data came in softer than expected. The US Dollar has paused its decline, weighing further on the pair.
EUR/USD consolidates near two-week high, setup favours bullish traders
The EUR/USD pair is seen consolidating the previous day's strong gains to over a two-week high and oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.0775-1.0780 region and seem poised to build on the recent bounce from the 1.0635 region.
Gold bulls need acceptance from $1,970, $1,990 and Fed
Gold remains sidelined as bulls take a breather after rising the most in five weeks the previous day, staying on the way to posting the second consecutive weekly gain. The XAU/USD is yet to cross the short-term key hurdles.
This is why a mere 15% rally in Lido DAO price could be a game-changer for LDO holders
Lido DAO price is following the rest of the market due to the regulatory events that transpired in the last few days. However, the DeFi token is generally unlikely to pursue the path set by any other cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Bitcoin. This might play in favor of LDO.
Jobless claims may offer well-timed comfort for the Federal Reserve
Jobless claims spiked last week in what could be the start of another trend higher after stabilizing over the last few months. Claims had been expected to rise much earlier than this but for one reason or another, they've stayed remarkably steady. It's also worth noting that this is only one release so unless it's backed up by more of the same, we can't read much into it.