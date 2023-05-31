RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tumbles to breach 0.6500 as poor China's PMI offsets upbeat Aussie data
AUD/USD is seeing intense selling pressure and breaches 0.6500 after the Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI sank further into contraction in May. Investors shrugged off hot Australian inflation data and strong Construction Work figures amid resurfacing China economic worries.
EUR/USD battles 1.0700 as China worries lift the US Dollar
EUR/USD is testing 1.0700, retreating from near the 1.0740 region in Wednesday's Asian trading. Dismal China's NBS Manufacturing PMI and pre-US debt deal vote anxiety reinstate the US Dollar's safe-haven appeal. US/ German data, Fedspeak and House vote in focus.
Gold: Bear Cross confirmation to threaten 100 DMA support again Premium
Gold price is fading the previous rebound above the $1,950 mark, as the United States Dollar (USD) is seeing a fresh uptick amid a risk-on market profile. Attention now turns toward the House of Representatives vote on the US debt deal.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC bulls recovery plan targets $30,000 as bears exhaust
Bitcoin price action slows down, allowing bears to doubt their strength. As more time elapses, the chances of bulls taking over control of BTC become more likely. A spillover effect, should buyers make a comeback, would be noticeable in Ethereum and Ripple prices.
Debt ceiling deal keeps dollar locked in devaluation spiral
Fiscal hawks weren't optimistic when Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House. The California Republican's track record was dismal when it comes to spending restraint. Nearly 5 months into his term, it is now apparent McCarthy has no intention of holding the line against government expansion.