Overview
Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USD index, and S&P 500.
Read the updated analysis below
-
AUDJPY has found resistance at the 94.00 level. Will price decline back down to the 90.71 monthly support level?
-
AUDUSD has rallied back to the 0.7456 daily resistance level after finding support at the 0.7400 level.
-
EURJPY has found support at the 134.51 daily support level. Will price retest the 137.49 monthly resistance level or form a lower top on the daily chart?
-
EURUSD has found support at the 1.0806 weekly support level rallying back towards the 1.0900 daily resistance level.
-
GBPJPY has advanced back to the 164.64 daily resistance level.
-
GBPUSD has rejected the 1.3000 weekly support level rallying back towards the 1.3134 weekly resistance level.
-
NZDJPY has failed at the 86.40 monthly resistance level for the third time. Will price decline back down to the 83.90 monthly support level?
-
NZDUSD has rejected the 0.6890 weekly resistance level.
-
USDJPY has tested the 125.84 monthly resistance level. Will price hold or move above the 125.84 monthly resistance level?
-
USD Index has tested the 100.39 monthly resistance level. Will price hold or move above the 100.39 monthly resistance level?
-
S&P 500 continues to decline this week. Will price decline back down to the 4268 monthly support level?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-year lows below 1.0800
EUR/USD has extended its slide and dropped below 1.0800 for the first time in nearly two years. ECB left its policy settings unchanged and President Lagarde refrained from offering clarity on the timing of the first rate hike or the end of the QE, weighing heavily on the shared currency.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3000 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its decline in the American session and dropped toward 1.3000. The greenback is gathering strength amid the ECB's dovish tone and rising US Treasury bond yields, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Shiba Inu price could double after 2.41 billion SHIB get burned
Shiba Inu price is on track to make a comeback from the recent pullback and double in the near future as the meme coin’s circulating supply shrinks further. Analysts reveal a bullish outlook on Shiba Inu price.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): ECB delays, Musk bids for Twitter and investment banks boom
Earnings season continues with some ramping up in the financials space on Thursday. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both boom it as trading desks love volatility while Wells Fargo underperforms.