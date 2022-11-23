RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD: Bulls battle with 20-EMA around 0.6650
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a firmer rebound after a minor correction to near 0.6636 in the Tokyo session. The asset is gaining strength as the U dollar index (DXY) is on the verge of testing the 107.00 support amid optimism in the global markets.
EUR/USD eyes further gains past 1.0300 as US Dollar retreats ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD remains mildly bid near 1.0320 as it cheers the US Dollar weakness during early Wednesday morning in Europe. That said, the quote’s latest upside, however, appears shallow ahead of the key data/events.
Gold: Federal Reserve minutes could help confirm a bull flag Premium
Gold price is treading water in early Wednesday’s trading, looking to extend the previous upbeat momentum. Favorable daily technical setup and a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields keep Gold price underpinned.
Deconstructing recent Bitcoin price crash as bankrupt FTX exchange’s assets go ‘missing’
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal fall due to the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. As a result, the crypto market took a tumble, leaving the exchange to file for bankruptcy on November 11.
FOMC Meeting Minutes Preview: Three reasons to expect a US Dollar downer Premium
"Turning our back to forward guidance" – those following central banks closely will have noticed that this catchphrase belongs to the European Central Bank, not the Federal Reserve. The Washington-based institution does guide markets.