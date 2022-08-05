Watch the video for the key trading levels for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, Gold, and S&P 500.
EUR/USD slumps toward 1.0150 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0150 in the American session on Friday. The data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528K in July, compared to the market expectation of 250K, and provided a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 amid DXY rally
GBP/USD declined sharply toward 1.2000 on Friday after the impressive US July jobs report triggered a dollar rally. Nonfarm Payrolls grew at a much stronger pace than expected and annual wage inflation stayed unchanged at 5.2%, reviving hawkish Fed bets.
Gold plunges toward $1,770 amid surging yields
Gold turned south in the second half of the day on Friday and fell toward $1,770. After the US data showed Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 528,000 in July, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 6%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Cardano price fractal strikes again per our prediction, here’s what’s next for ADA
Cardano price is ready to rally after triggering the same pattern for the fourth time in the last two months. This development could provide buyers and traders with a quick and easy setup to capitalize on.
