Overview:
Last week AUDJPY, AUDUSD, and EURJPY just managed to hold gains. EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD all finished down for the week. GBPUSD continued to decline strongly and almost tested the 1.2251 weekly support level.
AUDJPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 90.72, 90.29, and 86.24, resistance at 97.29.
Weekly support at 90.72, resistance at 94.31 and 95.73.
Daily support at 90.75 and 90.43, resistance at 92.39, 93.07, 93.52, 93.85, and 94.15.
Price continued to hold at the 94.00 resistance area last week. Will price decline down to the 90.72 and 90.29 monthly support levels this week?
AUDUSD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 0.6991 and 0.6967, resistance at 0.7555.
Weekly support at 0.6993, resistance at 0.7314.
Daily support at 0.7051 and 0.7030, resistance at 0.7086, 0.7095, and 0.7165.
Price declined back below the 0.7095 and 0.7086 daily resistance levels last week. Will price continue to decline down to the 0.6993-67 weekly/monthly support area this week?
EURJPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 134.12, resistance at 141.04.
Weekly support at 134.12, resistance at 137.52 and 138.99.
Daily support at 135.51 and 134.77, resistance at 137.98.
Price continued to hold at the 137.52 weekly resistance level last week. Will price decline down to the 135.51 and 134.77 daily support levels this week?
EURUSD Daily chart:
Monthly support at 1.0522, 1.0462, and 1.0340, resistance at 1.0635.
Weekly support at 1.0522, resistance at 1.0727.
Daily support at 1.0471, resistance at 1.0635.
Price continued to hold above the 1.0522 monthly support level last week. Will price decline down and move below the 1.0522 monthly support level this week?
GBPJPY Daily chart:
Monthly support at 158.21, resistance at 163.06, 163.87, and 168.01.
Weekly support at 158.21, resistance at 163.06.
Daily support at 159.61 and 159.04, resistance at 164.25, 164.64, and 168.42.
Price declined down from the 163.06 monthly resistance level last week. Will price continue to decline down and move below the 159.61 and 159.04 daily support levels this week?
GBPUSD Daily chart:
Weekly support at 1.2251 and 1.2195, resistance at 1.2647, 1.2675, 1.2813, and 1.2854.
Daily support at 1.2251, resistance at 1.2411.
Price continued to decline strongly and almost tested the 1.2251 weekly support level last week. Will price continue to decline down and move below the 1.2251 weekly support level this week?
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh four-month low near 0.7000 on sour sentiment ahead of China trade
AUD/USD justifies its risk barometer status by declining to the 0.7000 threshold during Monday’s Asian session, around the lowest levels since January. Risk aversion intensifies as China’s covid conditions worsen, G7 unveils fresh sanctions on Russia. Chinese trade data eyed.
EUR/USD eyes fresh 2022 low around 1.0500 on damp mood, Fed-ECB divergence
EUR/USD bears return to the table, following Friday’s failed attempt to rebound from the yearly low, as risk aversion joins the chatters surrounding monetary policy divergence between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
Gold to test $1,870 as risk-off impulse improves DXY’s appeal
Gold Price is continuously dropping lower in the Asian session after a flat open. The precious metal has displayed a bearish open test-drive session on Monday. The bright metal opened at $1,883.45 and moved a little higher to $1,884.94 but a quick response from responsive sellers dragged the gold prices lower.
Why this bullish signal could trigger SafeMoon price to double soon
SafeMoon price has been on a losing streak for more than four months and shows signs of a potential recovery. The daily time frame reveals a bullish pattern that is in development and could trigger a reversal.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Employment report to fails to calm equities as bears still in control
A lot to get through this week. The equity market had looked to put the worst behind it by midweek when a dovish Powell looked after his equity friends by taking a 75bps hike off the table. S&P closes off intra-day lows as some position squaring evident.