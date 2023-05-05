Key events in developed markets next week

The Bank of England looks set to raise rates by another 25bp on Thursday. Although it will imply further tightening is possible, we think this hike will likely be the last. In the US, a flood of inflation data over the coming week is expected to show the disinflation trend.
US: Upcoming data set to show the disinflation trend is firmly in place
After this week’s 25bp interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve, we think we are at the peak and the next move will be interest rate cuts in late 2023. The long and varied lags involved in monetary policy changes – coupled with a rapid tightening of credit conditions resulting from recent banking stresses – mean the headwinds for the US economy are intensifying. Job lay-off announcements and weak business and household sentiment already indicate there are real-world impacts with the upcoming data flow set to show that this is now weighing on price pressures.
We will get import price inflation, producer price inflation and consumer price inflation over the coming week, and all three are set to show that the disinflation trend is now firmly in place. Import prices are falling in year-on-year terms already and we expect PPI to edge close to 2% YoY. CPI is still running well above the 2% target, but we do at least expect the annual to slow to 4.9%, having peaked at close to 10%.
Keeping in mind that the Federal Reserve has a dual target of 2% inflation and maximum employment, we expect to see recessionary forces push inflation close to target by year-end, with unemployment rising. We think this could result in 50bp interest rate cuts at both the November and the December FOMC meetings.
UK: Bank of England set for 25bp hike but we’re near the peak
After some hawkish inflation and wage data last month, the Bank of England looks poised for another 25 basis point rate hike on Thursday. Admittedly when you scratch beneath the surface, this data wasn’t a total disaster for the central bank. For one thing, CPI has outpaced the Bank’s forecasts because of food and core goods prices, neither of which will be viewed as long-lasting trends. The BoE's own "Decision Maker Panel" survey of CFOs has also been repeatedly pointing to lower price and wage pressure.
We doubt the Bank will want to shut down its options on Thursday – another unhelpful set of data over the coming weeks would pile on the pressure for them to do more in June. Expect the Bank to retain its data-dependent guidance that implies further tightening is possible – though the clear dovish risk is that the Bank “does a Fed” and waters down this guidance further, perhaps removing the bit about further tightening. Either way, we think Thursday’s hike is likely to be the last. Catch up on our latest preview here
Key events in developed markets next week
Source: Refinitiv, ING
Read the original analysis: Key events in developed markets next week
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1000 as USD loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1000 after having declined toward 1.0950 with the initial reaction to the upbeat April jobs report from the US. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment ahead of the weekend weighs on the USD and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD advances beyond 1.2600 as risk flows return
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.2600. Following the strong employment data from the US, Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Friday, causing the US Dollar to lose its footing and fueling the pair's rally.
Gold slumps toward $2,000 as US yields jump after NFP data
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and tested $2,000 before recovering to the $2,010 area. After the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 253,000 in April, much higher than the market consensus of 179,000, the 10-year US T-bond yield surged 2%, causing XAU/USD to turn south.
PEPE coin surges 250%, and market cap crosses $1.5 billion ahead of Binance listing
PEPE coin is nearing the three-week mark since its launch, still banking on its absurd origins. The meme coin is now beginning to find more support from one of the biggest mainstream crypto players, which facilitated new heights for the cryptocurrency.
Block Stock Earnings: SQ advances on solid Q1 beat
Gross profit climbed an impressive 32% YoY to $1.71 billion. CEO and founder Jack Dorsey talked about the many opportunities he sees expanding to the so-called Global South.