-
Bank of Japan maintains policy settings.
-
Japan’s core inflation unchanged at 3.1%.
The Japanese yen is lower on Friday, erasing all of the gains seen a day earlier. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 148.34, up 0.52%.
Bank of Japan holds policy settings
There was some speculation in the market that the Bank of Japan might hint at some potential moves toward normalization at today’s meeting, but those hopes were dashed as the central bank stuck to its guns. In a policy statement, the BoJ said it would keep interest rates at -0.10% and capped yields of 10-year Japanese government bonds around zero. The yen responded with losses, as the US/Japan rate differential continues to widen – 10-year US Treasury yields closed on Thursday at 4.50%, its highest level since November 2007.
The statement stressed that the Bank would “patiently” continue its ultra-loose policy and twice used the phrase “extremely high uncertainties” with regard to the domestic and global economic outlook. If there were any doubts about the BOJ’s monetary policy stance, the statement ended with a reminder that “the Bank “will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if necessary.” This view makes the BoJ an outlier among major central banks, which are close to winding up their tightening cycles but are sending out the message that further tightening remains on the table.
Japan’s core CPI, which is closely watched by BoJ policymakers, remained unchanged in August at 3.1% y/y, higher than the consensus estimate of 3.0%. Core CPI has now exceeded the BoJ’s 2% inflation target for 17 consecutive months, putting into question the central bank’s stance that high inflation is transient. The BoJ policy meeting did not offer any hints of a shift in policy toward inflation, and I don’t expect to see any changes in the short term.
USD/JPY technical
USD/JPY continues to put pressure on resistance 148.56. The next resistance line is 149.24.
There is support at 147.24 and 146.52.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0650 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades deep in red near 1.2250 after UK data releases
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange initiated legal proceedings against former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong incorporated entity that is affiliated with the platform.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.