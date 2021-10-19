New Zealand Q3 inflation has risen at its fastest pace in 10 years with the latest release to start the FX week. The annual inflation rate moves up to 4.9% from 3.3% in the second quarter. This has caused the New Zealand bond yield to rise sharply higher as expectations now increase for a 50 bps rate hike at the next RBNZ rate meeting, Will this help lift the NZDJPY pair even further?
Over the last 10 years, the NZDJPY has risen eight times between October 18 and December 01. The average gain has been + 3.33%. The largest gain was +09.29% in 2020 and the largest loss was -4.44%.
Major Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is if risk-off trading sends safe-haven flows into the JPY.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.