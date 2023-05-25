Investors forced to reconsider interest rate forecasts amid disappointing data

Share:

We're seeing very mixed trade on Thursday, with the Nasdaq making strong gains of more than 1.5%, the Dow and S&P treading water, and Europe mostly in the red.

Once more there's a heavy focus on central banks and whether investors have been too optimistic about when and where the peak in interest rates will come, and by extension how soon after they'll fall.

UK inflation data on Wednesday was very disappointing, despite finally falling back into single digits. It remains stickier than hoped and core inflation in particular was a nasty shock, forcing investors to significantly revise up rate expectations over the coming months.

Fed pause on hold?

The Fed minutes were largely as you would expect, with there remaining a clear divide between those that are concerned about the tightening lag and tighter credit conditions and those that feel more hikes are needed due to insufficient progress on inflation so far.

Today's data will have done little to put their minds at ease, with growth in the first quarter a little higher than expected and jobless claims falling well short of expectations on top of downward revisions to the previous week. Markets are now pricing in another hike over the next couple of meetings, even if the Fed holds in June.

Russia cools talk over OPEC+ output cut

Oil prices are sliding again on Thursday after Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, appeared to cool expectations of an imminent output cut from OPEC+ ahead of the meeting in a little over a week.

Suspicions of a second consecutive cut came as prices slipped, and remained, below $80 a barrel - the point at which the group announced a surprise cut previously - and Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, warned short speculators to "watch out".

It would almost be more damaging to make those threats and not follow through and perhaps Novak is playing a role in the elaborate scheme to punish short-sellers, but the comments suggest there isn't widespread support for another cut so soon after the last. That wouldn't prevent Saudi Arabia from unilaterally enacting a cut but it would make it less effective.

Gold slips further following FOMC minutes

A stronger dollar and higher US yields have pushed gold into the red once more today, driving it back below technical support at $1,960 and signaling a deeper correction is on the cards. Another rate hike over the next couple of Fed meetings is now deemed more likely than not which has driven the latest strength in the dollar and gold is paying the price.

The yellow metal could now be facing further losses following the break of that support level, with technical support then coming around $1,940 and $1,900 being the next psychological barrier. US inflation, income, and spending data on Friday could be the next big catalyst for gold, in the absence of any shocking Fed commentary.

Mild correction continues but 2023 gains are still very healthy

Bitcoin has continued to drift lower today although it has rebounded around $26,000, around the lows from a couple of weeks ago. This represents the next level of technical support below, with $25,000 being the next big test below. The price remains almost $10,000 above where it started the year so even taking the more than 15% correction into account since mid-April, it's still more than 50% up this year.