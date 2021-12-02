Intraday market analysis: USD accumulates support

USD/CHF to test key support

The US dollar stabilized after Jerome Powell hinted at speeding up the taper pace. The break below 0.9270 has put the rally on hold. The support has turned into resistance with the latest rebound fading.

But a bullish divergence suggests a loss of momentum in the retracement as the price approaches 0.9140. Buying could be expected in this demand zone around November’s low 0.9100.

Sentiment remains upbeat as long as the greenback is above this level. A bounce above 0.9270 may resume the uptrend.

XAG/USD remains under pressure

Silver struggled after US Treasury yields jumped on Fed’s hawkish tilt. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart indicates a deterioration in the market mood after a drop below the floor at 23.00.

An oversold RSI caused a limited rebound which was then capped by 23.30. This was a sign that the bears were still in control of the direction.

The psychological level of 22.00 is the next support. Its breach would lead to September’s lows at 21.50, an important level to keep the metal afloat in the medium term.

US oil tests major demand zone

WTI crude inches higher as OPEC+ discuss whether to let additional output flow as previously planned. The price is hovering above a major demand zone between 62.00 and 64.00.

A bullish RSI divergence indicates that the selling pressure might have eased. A rally above 71.20 could force the short side to cover and bring in more buying momentum. Then 76.00 would be the next hurdle before a full-blown recovery.

On the downside, a bearish breakout could trigger a broader sell-off and potentially derail a 19-month long rally.