Intraday EUR/USD outlook - 0.9560

Yesterday's erratic fall from 0.9670 (Europe) to 0.9570 in New York due to renewed USD's strength on rising US yields suggests correction from Monday's fresh 2-decade trough at 0.9559 has ended the same day at 0.9701 and present break of 0.9559 would had towards 0.9520.

Lower short entry to 0.9565 for 0.9525 and only above 0.9600/07 risks retrace. to 0.9625/30 later.