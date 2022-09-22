Intraday EUR/USD OUTLOOK - 0.9828

As euro has fallen after a short-covering rally from Wednesday's fresh 20-year trough of 0.9814 to 0.9910 following Fed's hawkish hike (see MMN), intraday brief break of 0.9814 in Asia to 0.9810 may head to 0.9790/95, reckon 0.9760/65 would hold initially.

Rebound in Asia would bring range trading before down and only above 0.9865 risks retracement to 0.9885/90.