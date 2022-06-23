USD: Core PCE, June 30: The core PCE data is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. The core reading is due to come in at 5.1% y/y. If the print comes in below minimum expectations ( at 5.1% y/y) then the USD could weaken sharply.

FED: Semi-Annual testimony, June 22: The semi-annual testimony took place this week & Fed’s Chair Powell repeated that ongoing rate hikes will be appropriate. The key question going forward is at what point would the Fed consider pausing rate hikes. How much economic pain is the Fed prepared to inflict?

Inflation continues to rise this week as record levels are recorded in both Canada and the UK. The continued global surge in inflation is prompting central banks to hike rates and this week’s prints see no reason for that to change. The major question investors are now trying to grasp is at what point will the Fed become more concerned about slowing growth as opposed to rising inflation? The answer to this will most likely mark the turning point for global stocks when investors can see the timing for a Fed pause on their current hiking cycle.

High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.