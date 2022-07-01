We have expanded our Executive Briefing to also give a high level update on Nordic Economies and financial markets. We hope you find it useful.
- Fear of inflation is increasingly supplemented by fear of recession as a market theme, not least in credit markets where spreads have widened very substantially.
- However, there were also large parts of June where markets moved in the other direction, and uncertainty and volatility is high in many markets.
- Both Sweden and Norway had 50bp rate hikes in June. Rate hikes look set to continue this year.
