Tokyo's headline inflation estimates put the annual price growth rate at 3.8% in November against 3.5% a month earlier and the 3.6% expected. The core index, which excludes food and energy prices, accelerated from 2.2% to 2.5% (the highest since 1992), suggesting that nationwide inflation continues to accelerate beyond the 2% target.
Nevertheless, a country accustomed to deflation is in no hurry to let go of its habits. Rising prices only lead to a temporary activity drop rather than causing consumers to run to the shops for fear that tomorrow will be even more expensive. Household spending rose 2.3% YoY in September, and wages rose by 2.1%.
And while local corporate commodity prices rose 0.6% m/m and 9.1% y/y in October, the Bank of Japan reported today that the Corporate Services Price Index rose only 1.8% y/y vs 2.1% a month earlier. Annual rate increases in both indices have stalled, showing the first signs of a reversal to a slowdown.
It may take 2 to 4 months before the stabilisation of producer prices spreads to consumer price inflation. Nevertheless, we are already getting the first early signs, with Japan not having implemented any policy tightening but benefiting from globally lower commodity prices and a slowdown in economic activity.
Also, in November, the Japanese finance ministry intervened, reinforcing the effect of the weaker dollar against other main competitors (euro, pound, franc). The appreciation of the domestic currency should further reduce domestic inflationary pressures. However, the increasing interest rate differential between the yen and other reserve currencies raises doubts about whether the yen will continue to rise.
The critical question is whether global financial markets have entered the path of normalisation. If so, the primary trend in the months or years to come could be the carry trade strategy forgotten in 2008, where a low-interest rate currency funds purchases of a high-interest rate currency. Traders capitalise on the difference in overnight rates and the general upward trend of the high-yielding currencies.
In such a scenario, the pullback of the USDJPY from the peak of 152 in October to the current 139 should be seen as a correction before a new growth impulse. Suppose the world growth will lose momentum sharply and markets regain appetite for defensive assets. In that case, a rapid unwinding of carrying trade positions could deepen the USDJPY correction to 125 by the end of March next year.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0400 on Black Friday
EUR/USD briefly dropped below 1.0400 during the European trading hours on Friday but managed to erase its losses. The trading action remains subdued on Black Friday and the pair remains on track to end the week in positive territory.
GBP/USD gains traction, trades above 1.2100
GBP/USD dropped below 1.2080 but didn't have a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure. As trading conditions thin out on Black Friday, the US Dollar struggles to gather strength despite the cautious market mood and allows the pair to hold above 1.2100.
Gold retreats to $1,750 area as US yields edge higher
Gold price turned south and dropped to the $1,750 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day slightly above 3.7%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot on Black Friday.
Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving
Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.
FX next week and yield curve inversions
Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.