GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2145 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2015. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2225, which will indicate further growth to 1.2315.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is correcting following the bullish momentum. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3480 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3615. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing below 1.3435, which will indicate a further decline to 1.3345. Meanwhile, growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the descending channel with the price securing above 1.3565.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1885 is expected, followed by a decline to 1850. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1905, which will signal further growth to 1945. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bearish Flag pattern with the price securing below 1870.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains traction above 1.0500 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0500, extending a tepid recovery from eight-month lows of 1.0488 in European trading on Thursday. Broad US Dollar correction supports the pair, despite Eurozone economic woes. German inflation data eyed.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is bouncing back above 1.2150 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a pause in the US Dollar upsurge, although a further upside appears elusive amid a sour mood and ahead of the mid-tier US data releases.
Gold price holds near multi-month low, bearish potential intact ahead of US macro data
Gold price enters a bearish consolidation phase near a multi-month low touched on Wednesday. The prevalent risk-off environment is seen lending some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD. Bullish USD and elevated US Treasury bond yields cap the recovery move.
Binance asks users to convert EUR to USDT after Paysafe goes AWOL
Binance exchange announced early Thursday that Paysafe has stopped processing EUR deposits. The crypto exchange asked its users to convert EUR balances into USDT.
Germany CPI Preview: Inflation set to ease for third straight month despite rising Oil prices
Interest rates will stay high ‘as long as necessary’, ECB President Lagarde told the European Parliament’s committee on economic and monetary affairs. Does this mean an end to the ECB rate hike cycle or the door is still left ajar for one more rate hike this year?