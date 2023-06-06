GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2400 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2625. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2345, which will mean a further decline to 1.2255. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bearish channel, securing above 1.2535.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is correcting by a bearish Flag pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3455 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3255. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3545, which will mean further growth to 1.3635. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the Flag pattern, securing under 1.3390.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is testing the support area. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 0.9035 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9215. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.8980, which will mean a further decline to 0.8875. Meanwhile, the increase can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bearish channel, securing above 0.9115.
