GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3715; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3735 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3535. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3905. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3645.
Brent
Brent is trading at 77.36; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 75.05 and then resume moving upwards to reach 81.75. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 72.35. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 71.45.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is trading at 0.7064; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7070 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6935. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7105. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7205.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1750 as US dollar rebounds, German IFO eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 ahead of the European open. Hawkish Fed, Evergande news amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. German IFO, Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from daily high towards 1.3700 as USD recovers
GBP/USD consolidates gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index recovers part of its initial losses, trades above 93.00. BOE optimism fades away, Brexit woes keep sterling under pressure.
Gold remains resilient near $1,750 as US T-bond yields retreats
Gold prices print more than 0.50% gains on Friday after posting a single day fall of more than $30 in the US session. The prices fell around 1% on Thursday, the move sponsored by the higher US dollar. Gold is headed on track for a third consecutive week of declines.
Institutional investors shift focus to Ethereum futures as demand for Bitcoin weakens
Institutional investors have been increasingly pivoting from Bitcoin to Ethereum since August as demand diverges to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. JPMorgan analysts stated that the leading digital asset suffered a setback.
Who is Evergrande, and why are they important?
Evergrande Group (HKG: 3333) is China’s second-largest real estate developer, responsible for over 1,300 construction projects across mainland China. Alongside its many apartments and commercial buildings, Evergrande has also constructed an extremely precarious balance sheet since going public in 2009.