EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EUR/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which reveals a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0765 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0565. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0845, which will mean a price rise to 1.0955. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price securing under 1.0705.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting after an aggressive decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a bearish trend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1935 is expected, followed by a drop to 1900. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1945, which will imply further growth to 1985.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.5935 is expected, followed by a price drop to 0.5795. An additional signal confirming the decrease could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5965, which will indicate further growth to 0.6055. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 0.5875.