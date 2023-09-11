EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which reveals a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.0765 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0565. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.0845, which will mean a price rise to 1.0955. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price securing under 1.0705.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is correcting after an aggressive decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a bearish trend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1935 is expected, followed by a drop to 1900. An additional signal confirming the decline could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1945, which will imply further growth to 1985.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD has secured above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, revealing a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.5935 is expected, followed by a price drop to 0.5795. An additional signal confirming the decrease could be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.5965, which will indicate further growth to 0.6055. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price securing under 0.5875.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 after EU economic forecasts
EUR/USD is clinging to recovery gains above 1.0700 even though the EU Commission cut the Eurozone's growth forecast. The rebound is underpinned by a broadly weaker US Dollar, courtesy of a sharp sell-off in USD/JPY on hawkish BoJ comments and an upbeat mood.
USD/JPY recovers from BoJ's Ueda-led sell-off, retakes 146.50
USD/JPY is seeing a rebound toward 146.50, pausing its sell-off induced by the hawkish comments from BoJ Governor Ueda, which signaled possible rate hikes. A broad recovery in the US Dollar amid a cautious mood is aiding the USD/JPY bounce.
Gold extends intraday gains, trades around $1,930
Gold price trades higher around $1,930 a troy ounce, rebounding from the losses registered in the previous week. The pullback in the USD is providing support in strengthening the prices of Gold, which could be attributed to the lower likelihood of the US Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in the upcoming September.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
Busy week ahead: US CPI, ECB verdict and new iPhone
The US CPI data is in focus this week and should help shape Fed expectations for November. The US dollar is under decent selling pressure, particularly against the Yen, after comments from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Ueda were interpreted as being ‘hawkish’.